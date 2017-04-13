Hawaii’s Kitchen: Odori-ko

Odori-ko is a family run restaurant features delicious traditional and contemporary Japanese cuisine in a sophisticated, fresh and comfortable atmosphere. They are conveniently located on Kapiolani Boulevard near Ala Moana and the Convention Center and offers a menu designed to awaken all the senses…exquisitely prepared food that tempts the appetite with its beautiful visual presentation, only to be surpassed by its delightful flavor.

They are known for their delectable desserts, live music event and delicious lunch menu. Executive Chef Yasu shows us how he prepares one of their most popular lunch menu items, Misoyaki Butterfish.

Reservations: 808.955.6555

Hours of Operation:

Open 7 days a week

Lunch 11-2:30

Happy Hour: 4:30-6:00

Dinner 4:30-midnight

Late Night: 10:00-midnight (last call 11:30pm)

http://odori-ko.com/