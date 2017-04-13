Hiker dies after falling nearly 50 feet in Nuuanu

A woman has died after falling nearly 50 feet.

At 12:38 p.m., Honolulu Fire Department units received a call for a hiker in distress at Luakaha Falls Trail in Nuuanu. The first unit arrived at the scene at 12:47 p.m.

Rescuers located the hiker at the base of the falls at 12:56 p.m. She was found unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing.

She was airlifted to a landing zone located near the Nuuanu Reservoir pumping station where she was transferred to Emergency Medical Service personnel at 1:13 p.m.

Emergency services transported the 32-year-old hiker to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.