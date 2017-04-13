Kauai police say body cameras make officers better



The Kauai Police Department is the smallest force in Hawaii, and now they’re the first police department in the state that requires all of its officers to use body cameras.

KPD Chief Darryl Perry says the cameras have made the officers better. Perry says Kauai police have received fewer reports of officers using excessive force since starting the program.

The body cameras are a part of the department’s push to change the public’s perception about law enforcement.

KPD also says it wants the public to see what really happens when officers are out in the field.

The Kauai Police Department put KHON2’s Brigette Namata through a real-life scenario where my critical thinking skills were put to the test. All with a body camera to her chest.

Officers have different options to wear the cameras.

“One of the mounting options is the collar mount. We also have the eyeglass mount, which is my favorite… it can be seen,” Captain Paul Applegate explains.

“We also use it as a training tool. If we find something wrong about the officer, we correct the issues,” Perry said.

Kauai police recorded 37 reports of “use of force” in 2015.

In 2016, that number dropped to 11. So far in 2017, there have been 2 recorded reports of “use of force” by Kauai officers.

KPD says using the cameras has also reduced the number of citizen complaints against the department.

“I think people don’t realize that… we’re part of the community. We’ve said that all the time as more footage is being seen of what the perspective of the officer… it’s gonna be better,” Assistant Chief Roy Asher said.

“We want to be open and honest and make sure the community has trust and confidence in us that we’re doing the right thing,” Perry added.