Police looking for driver of white sedan after critical hit-and-run over weekend

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman critically injured in Kakaako early Saturday morning.

Authorities said that car involved in the incident is a white four-door Toyota Corolla.

The crash happened at around 5:25 a.m. near the intersection of Kamakee Street and Kapiolani Boulevard.

According to police, a 58-year-old woman was walking Kapiolani Boulevard from makai to mauka at the intersection when she was hit. The driver then fled eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition with head injuries.

A passenger side mirror from the sedan was located at the scene.

Police released surveillance video that showed the Corolla passing at a high rate of speed, and said initially that speed may be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. You can also send anonymous web tips to http://www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.