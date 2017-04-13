Risk of flying metal prompts garbage disposal recall

Anaheim and Moen garbage disposal recall
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for garbage disposals after reports of pieces of metal breaking off of the disposal and flying out during use.
The commission has recalled 146,000 of the garbage disposals from Anaheim Manufacturing Co. and Moen Inc., as well as 2,700 units sold in Canada.
There were 22 reports of metal parts flying off of disposals. Three people were hit by pieces, but no injuries were reported.
Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards and plumbing supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites sold the disposals from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $80 and $370 for 3/4 horsepower models and $100 and $450 for 1 horsepower models.
The recall involves 3/4 and 1 horsepower disposal by Barracuda, Franke, Frigidaire, Gemline, Kenmore, KitchenEater, Luxart Finale, Moen, Stream33, Waste King and several generic disposals. The disposal housings were sold in silver, gray, black and blue and have the brand name printed on them. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label on the bottom or side of the disposals.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garbage disposals and contact Anaheim Manufacturing to arrange for a free replacement disposal to be installed at no cost to the consumer. Anaheim Manufacturing can be contacted at 800-628-0797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday or online.
|Brand
|Model No.
|Model No. Location
|Description
|Serial No. (starting with)
|Barracuda
|681-4001
|Side
|3/4 HP Disposer
|1L5, 1M5, or 1A6
|Franke
|FWD75BR
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer
|1M5, or “6” in the third position
|FWD75R
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|FWD100R
|Bottom
|1 HP Waste Disposer
|Frigidaire
|FGDI753DMS
|Side
|Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|ZF, or “G” in the second position
|FPDI103DMS
|Side
|Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer
|FPDI758DMS
|Side
|Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|Gemline
|GLCD300SS
|Side
|Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal
|1L5
|Kenmore
|587-70351E
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Disposal
|ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position
|587-70361E
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal
|587-70413E
|Bottom
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|Kitcheneater
|KE1CORD
|Side
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|1A7, or “6” in the third position
|KE34CORD
|Side
|3/4 HP Garbage Disposal
|Luxart
|LXFIN1C
|Side
|Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|LXFIN34C
|Side
|Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer
|Moen
|GX75C
|Bottom
|GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal
|1M5, or “6” in the third position
|GX100C
|Bottom
|GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal
|GXL1000C
|Bottom
|GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal
|Stream33
|S33WC1WC
|Side
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|1L5
|Waste King
|9980
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|9980TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-8000
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-8000TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|9950
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|9900TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-3300
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-5000TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|A1SPC
|Bottom
|Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|PM3SL-3BMT
|Bottom
|Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|PM4SL-3BMT
|Bottom
|Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|FDL-3300
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|FDL-8000
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer