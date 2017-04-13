“The Street” is coming to the International Market Place

Two highly acclaimed chefs are looking for help. Michael Mina and David Varley stopped by the Wake Up 2Day studio this morning to talk about a new restaurant set to open next month called The Street. It’s a Michael Mina Social House located on the ground floor of the International Market Place. It will be a multi-concept, chef driven, communal dining hall featuring cuisines from all over the world fit for everyone’s palate.

Mina and Varley put a call out for help of all kinds from bartenders, waiters, chefs hosts and hostesses. You name it and they’ll be hiring as many as 200. You can apply at the Stripsteak Waikiki any time between 9am and 5pm. If you need more information you can go to www.minagroup.net