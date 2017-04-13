Tiny cane toads invaded beach at Waimea Bay



On Oahu, thousands of critters invaded Waimea Bay yesterday.

They were hopping around the sand next to a rock wall.

Viewers wondered what they were, and if they belonged there.

KHON2 found out these are cane toads, and experts say they’re mostly active at night.

“When the adult cane toads lay a bunch of eggs – they’re prolific breeders – they can lay thousands of eggs at once in pools of water. And then when those eggs develop they turn into small little toads, and if all those hatchlings hatch out at once you get these thousands of toads hopping around the beach,” University of Hawaii researcher Anthony Barley explained.

Researchers say cane toads secrete a toxin that is poisonous, so if you see one it’s best not to touch it.

Lifeguards report that the toads were not at the beach today.