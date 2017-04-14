27 Hawaii Post Offices offer late collections for federal tax day

Do you procrastinate on filing your taxes?

In 2017, you have a few more days to get it done. Federal tax returns and payments are due on Tuesday, April 18. This is due to April 15, 2017 being Emancipation Day which is a holiday in Washington D.C.

If you are one to push the envelope, the U.S. Post Office will have 27 locations around Hawaii that will offer late collection of mail on April 18.

The post offices themselves will be closing at their regular times on tax day with the Honolulu airport location being the last to close their doors at 8:00 p.m. if you also need stamps or other services. Post offices used to extend their retail hours or provide curbside service. However, they stopped doing that because there has been a decline in people submitting hard-copy tax returns. According to the IRS, 92-percent of tax returns filed nationwide so far this year have been submitted online.

The 27 post offices listed below will have blue collection boxes or in-wall mail slots labeled with special bright orange signs indicating “Tax Mail Drop – Final Pick-Up Midnight.”

As long as you have the correct postage, tax forms dropped off in those specially designated boxes and slots by midnight will receive April 18 postmarks. Tax agencies will not accept returns with insufficient postage and send them back to the sender. That means you may be penalized for filing late tax returns.

All other collection boxes and post offices will be collected only at their regular posted times. If you miss the collection time, you’re tax forms will be post marked with a later date and you may be penalized.

Locations of the post offices offering late collections:

Oahu

Airport (Main) Post Office

Downtown Post Office

Ewa Beach Post Office

Hawaii Kai Post Office

Kailua Post Office

Kaneohe Post Office

Kapalama Post Office

Makiki Post Office

Mililani Post Office

Pearl City Post Office

Waialae Kahala Post Office

Waialua Post Office

Waianae Post Office

Waikiki Post Office

Waipahu Post Office

Maui

Kahului Post Office

Kihei Post Office

Lahaina (Main) Post Office

Makawao Post Office

Pukalani Post office

Wailuku Post Office

Hawaii

Hilo (Airport) Post Office

Kailua-Kona Post Office

Kamuela Post Office

Kauai

Lihue Main Post Office

Molokai

Kaunakakai Post Office

Lanai

Lanai City Post Office