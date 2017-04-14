Deadly accident closes down Waianae Valley Road in both directions

One man is dead and another injured following a single-car accident on Waianae Valley Road Friday morning, according to Honolulu firefighters.

Crews responded to a call of an auto extrication just after 3:30 a.m.

The road is closed in both directions between Momona Place and Kunealei.

No word yet what lead to the crash.

It is not known what condition the injured man was in when he was transported to Queen’s Medical Center from the accident scene.

