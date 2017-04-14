Honolulu police investigate early morning Kalihi murder, suspect in custody



Honolulu police are investigating a murder in Kalihi.

Police say the victim is a 54-year-old woman, and 47-year-old Robert Subee is in custody tonight.

Police were called out to the Island-West Apartment Building off North King Street around 4:00 a.m. this morning. HPD says Subee allegedly struck the woman, though it’s not clear with what.

Police did not disclose the relationship between Subee and the woman.

Residents who live at the building said the victim has lived at there for some time, and they often heard arguing between the two.

“She lived there by herself for a long period of time. And then all of a sudden this guy started coming around and he stayed. But they always fighting and the manager always tell him he gotta go,” resident Gerald Arthur said.

Subee was arrested at the Kalihi Police Substation and is facing second degree murder charges.