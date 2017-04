Our friends at Island Slipper are bringing us touch of the European feel with slippers from their classic “Italian Weave” collection. While not everyone can stroll the streets of Italy, you can stroll to your favorite hang out in these fine Italian inspired slippers. Just like Ferrari’s are hand crafted, these too are hand crafted in Island Slipper’s Pearl City factory.

Check them out at the following locations:

Ala Moana Center, Ewa Wing, Level 3

Royal Hawaiian Center, Building A, Level 2

https://shop.islandslipper.com/