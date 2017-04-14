Jack Johnson announces two benefit concert shows at Waikiki Shell

Jack Johnson on Friday announced two hometown shows, August 4 and August 5 at the Waikiki Shell.

Gates will open each day at 4:00 pm with entertainment beginning on the Keiki Stage at 4:30 pm.

Pre-sales kick off April 18, with Kokua Hawaii Foundation members receiving the first opportunity to purchase tickets, followed by two more opportunities for Kokua Hawaii Foundation volunteers and Hawaii residents to score tickets before the general on-sale on April 23.

To participate in the Hawaii Locals Only Verified Fan Pre-sale, you need to be a Hawaii resident, must purchase tickets with a credit card with a Hawaiian billing address, and need to sign up for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale before Thursday, April 20th, at 10 a.m.

In an effort to keep tickets in the hands of fans, these shows will be paperless ticket events with no box office ticket sales. All tickets will be sold online and by phone only.

All proceeds from the shows will benefit the Kokua Hawaii Foundation, founded by Kim & Jack Johnson which has been supporting environmental education in Hawaii schools and communities since 2003.

In support of the upcoming Waikiki Shell performances, the Johnson’s Kokua Hawaii Foundation will host two ‘Plastic Free Hawaii Beach Cleanups’ on Saturday, April 15 one in Kahuku on Oahu’s North Shore and the other at Kailua Beach Park.

Marine debris collected during the clean ups will be incorporated into Johnson’s stage design and concert merchandise, furthering the awareness of the importance to eliminate single-use plastics.

Visit www.jackjohnsonmusic.com for additional details.