Kekaha Beach closed due to apparent shark bite

By Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO

Kauai ocean safety officials have closed Kekaha Beach to swimming due to an apparent shark bite that occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

A male visitor had been surfing at a popular surf spot known as Davidson’s, when he was bit by what bystanders say was an about 12-foot tiger shark.

The man sustained severe injuries to his leg and was transported to Wilcox Hospital.

Lifeguards have posted “Shark Sighted” and “No Swimming” signs along Kekaha Beach and are monitoring the shoreline to warn surfers and beachgoers to stay out of the water until further notice.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources was notified of the incident.

Lifeguards will reassess the water Saturday morning to determine if it is safe for swimming.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s