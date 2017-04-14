Kekaha Beach closed due to apparent shark bite

Kauai ocean safety officials have closed Kekaha Beach to swimming due to an apparent shark bite that occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

A male visitor had been surfing at a popular surf spot known as Davidson’s, when he was bit by what bystanders say was an about 12-foot tiger shark.

The man sustained severe injuries to his leg and was transported to Wilcox Hospital.

Lifeguards have posted “Shark Sighted” and “No Swimming” signs along Kekaha Beach and are monitoring the shoreline to warn surfers and beachgoers to stay out of the water until further notice.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources was notified of the incident.

Lifeguards will reassess the water Saturday morning to determine if it is safe for swimming.