It’s Easter weekend and many kids are looking forward to Easter egg hunts.

Here’s a few happening on Oahu.

On saturday, there will be hunts at Gunstock Ranch in Laie, Watanabe Floral in Iwilei, and the Hawaii Kai Towne Center.

Then on Sunday, Wet-N-Wild will be hosting an egg hunt and so will Salt in Kakaako.

All events are open to the public.

For more information click on the links below: