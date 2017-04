An office building near the airport was abuzz with activity this morning.

A massive bee swarm formed at the Airport Center on Ualena Street.

The bees were first discovered around 8:00 a.m. this morning.

A company that specializes in honey bee removal was called to help.

The bee handlers say they managed to get most of them, and will take them to Waimanalo to be set free.

Workers at the building used a back door today just to be safe.