Missing Person: Tyler Wechsler

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tyler Wechsler who was last seen on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Wechsler is a U.S. Marine who was last seen in the Waikiki area at around 3:00 p.m.

Authorities say Wechsler may be emotionally distraught and driving a white colored 2003 Jeep Liberty bearing Hawaii State license number JYY-547.

His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or *CRIME on your cellular.

Tyler Wechsler

  • Age: 21 years old
  • Height: 5’6″
  • Weight: 160 lbs.
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown

