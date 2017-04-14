Moped operator crashes into SUV after weaving in and out traffic in Haleiwa

By Published:
Provided by: Stephen Fanning

Honolulu police say speed is considered a factor in a moped crash that has left a 30-year-old man in critical condition.

It happened on Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa at about 4 p.m.

Investigators say the moped operator from Haleiwa was seen weaving in and out of traffic while heading southbound on the road.

Police say he crossed the solid line into oncoming traffic, hit a SUV that was turning into a private driveway, and then was thrown from the moped.

The 66-year-old Waialua woman driving the SUV was not injured.

