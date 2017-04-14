Small Business Opportunities on Maui

On May 3rd and 4th the Maui Mayor’s Office Of Economic Development will present the first ever small business conference on the Valley Isle.

It's easy to get caught up in running a business and miss out on networking and training to keep ahead of the competition. That's why the Hawaii Small Business Conference was created – to provide these hardworking individuals with the expertise and resources all in ONE location so they can sharpen their professional acumen on a variety of topics.

It will feature a number of national and local innovative business leaders that will be addressing various topics. They will provide insights and answers to such questions as – are you working harder but not seeing the results, are you looking for ways to motivate and retain your workers, are you looking for ways to promote your business on a limited marketing budget, do you want to know how to keep your business data secure, are you looking for ways to reduce your taxes, and are you looking for ways to minimize potential risk to your business. These and more are the topics that will be addressed during this conference.

Being a small business owner can be tough. You not only have to produce your product or service, find the people to run it, make sure you’re promoting it, make sure you’re protecting your investment, and, of course, make sure you’re making a profit. That’s a main reason for the conference. Bringing the experts and resources to help Hawaii’s businesses succeed and packing it in two days and in one location. It’s a tiny investment in people’s time, but a whole lot of rewards.

You can attend one or both days of the conference. It runs from 8am to 5:30pm May 3rdand the next day workshops will be held on customer service, tax strategies, HR and marketing – and you can choose the workshops you want to attend. For information and to register online go to HawaiiSmall.Biz.