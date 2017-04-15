‘Go For Broke’ movie filming to close portion of King Street on Easter Sunday

Filming for the ‘Go For Broke, a 442 Origins Story’ will close King Street on Sunday, April 16.

Drivers are advised that all lanes of King Street will be closed from Richards Street to Mililani Street from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

City buses will also be re-routed during this period.

The producer says that King Street and Iolani Palace grounds will be used to recreate a historic scene from March 28, 1943, when 2,686 soldiers of the newly-formed 442nd Regimental Combat Team marched down King Street and assembled in formation on Iolani Palace grounds. The soldiers were greeted by 17,000 well-wishers.

The film is about the origins of the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team and is funded in part by the State of Hawaii.