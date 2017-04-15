Rep. Tulsi Gabbard holds town hall meeting in Kailua

Representative Tulsi Gabbard held a town hall meeting in Kailua tonight.
The event was part of a number of public events being held throughout the state. Events are being held on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and in Hilo and Kona on Hawaii Island.
Gabbard represents Hawaii’s second congressional district which covers a portion of Oahu and all other counties.
Gabbard talked about North Korea, and other issues, to a packed house at Kainalu Elementary School.
She faced a generally warm reception in her third of seven town halls since returning home from Washington D.C. while Congress is on a break.
Gabbard covered a variety of topics from healthcare to Syria, reiterating what’s been a controversial stance in questioning the White House assertion that Syria’s president ordered the chemical attack on his own people.
Today, North Korea launched another test missile, and Gabbard says she’s been talking with her colleagues about the urgent need for missile defense for Hawaii.
Gabbard serves on the armed services and foreign affairs committees.
“We are continuing to press the administration, the missile defense agency, and Congress to ensure that Hawaii in particular has missile defense capabilities against this threat from North Korea because it is not just a theoretical threat,” Gabbard said.
Gabbard is home for about two weeks, then Congress goes back into session on April 25,
The public can RSVP for the town halls at gabbard.house.gov/townhall at least one day prior to the meeting date.
