Rep. Tulsi Gabbard holds town hall meeting in Kailua



Representative Tulsi Gabbard held a town hall meeting in Kailua tonight.

The event was part of a number of public events being held throughout the state. Events are being held on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and in Hilo and Kona on Hawaii Island.

Gabbard represents Hawaii’s second congressional district which covers a portion of Oahu and all other counties.

Gabbard talked about North Korea, and other issues, to a packed house at Kainalu Elementary School.

She faced a generally warm reception in her third of seven town halls since returning home from Washington D.C. while Congress is on a break.

Gabbard covered a variety of topics from healthcare to Syria, reiterating what’s been a controversial stance in questioning the White House assertion that Syria’s president ordered the chemical attack on his own people.

Today, North Korea launched another test missile, and Gabbard says she’s been talking with her colleagues about the urgent need for missile defense for Hawaii.

Gabbard serves on the armed services and foreign affairs committees.

“We are continuing to press the administration, the missile defense agency, and Congress to ensure that Hawaii in particular has missile defense capabilities against this threat from North Korea because it is not just a theoretical threat,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard is home for about two weeks, then Congress goes back into session on April 25,

The public can RSVP for the town halls at gabbard.house.gov/townhall at least one day prior to the meeting date.

Hawaii Island – Kona

Tuesday, April 11th

6:00 – 7:30 PM

Kealakehe Intermediate School

74-5062 Onipaa Street

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Thursday, April 13th

4:45 – 6:30 PM

Lānai Senior Center

309 Seventh Street

Lānai City, HI 96763

Saturday, April 15th

7:30 – 9:00 PM

Kainalu Elementary School

165 Kaiholu Street

Kailua, HI 96734

Monday, April 17th

4:30 – 6:00 PM

Mitchell Pauole Center

90 Ainoa Street

Kaunakakai, HI 96748

Tuesday, April 18th

7:30 – 9:00 PM

Waiakea High School

155 W. Kawili Street

Hilo, HI 96720

Wednesday, April 19th

6:00 – 7:30 PM

Kauai Veterans Center

3215 Kapule Hwy

Līhuʻe, HI 96766

Thursday, April 20th

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater

1 Cameron Way

Kahului, HI 96732