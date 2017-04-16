Hawaii gets economic boost from Chinese incentive trip



Hawaii is getting an economic boost this month from a direct-marketing company’s Greater China Success Trip.

Four-thousand people who work for Nu Skin have been arriving in waves from mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The visitors are here until April 20, 2017.

The company says it’s the largest corporate incentive travel group from mainland China, and this is their first trip to a United States destination.

According to figures from the Hawaii Tourism Authority, visitors from China spend the most per day in Hawaii compared to other major visitor groups. Chinese visitors spend an average of $314 per day.

It’s estimated this group will spend well more than ten-million dollars by the individuals and company.

The group says this incentive trip – a reward for productivity – helps what’s called the MICE segment of the travel industry. MICE stands for meetings, incentives, conventions and events.

“We’d like also to help promote Hawaii and set an example or a standard for the MICE industry. Hoping every other say big, it can be a landmark for a MICE group coming here to Hawaii.” Avis Chau, Nu Skin, said.

The group has been staying at Starwood properties in Waikiki and visiting sites like Kualoa Ranch, the Battleship Missouri, and attending gala events at the Pacific Aviation Museum.

Chau says all four-thousand people received the relatively new ten-year visa, so they can return, which is something the group hopes to do.