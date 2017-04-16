Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Tovaega Maliaelo



Honolulu police are asking for your help in finding a woman who’s accused of stealing from a senior by forging nearly one-hundred checks.

Authorities are looking for Tovaega Maliaelo. Police have a 250-thousand dollar warrant for her arrest.

“The complainant who’s in her 80s and resides at the Kahala Nui senior living home was having her taxes done by her niece and accountant. Through investigation [the victim’s niece] found out that 94 checks were written, stolen from the complainant, forged, and deposited into Maliaelo’s account.

“Maliaelo was the caretaker of the complainant and was working at the time at Kahala Nui,” Sgt. Kim Buffett, CrimeStoppers, said.

Maliaelo is now wanted on a 250-thousand dollar grand jury warrant in connection with the case.

“We are asking for anyone with information on Maliaelo, who possibly fled the state, and she is wanted for theft in the first degree and identity theft in the first degree,” Buffett said.

If you know where Tovaega Maliaelo is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.