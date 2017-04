A Maui man has died after being pulled from waters off Maui on Saturday.

Maui Fire Department said the man in his late 50s was found floating by swimmers at a beach known as “Camp One” in Spreckelsville.

He was brought to shore where bystanders started CPR and contacted emergency responders.

Paia firefighters and police took over CPR from beachgoers before paramedics arrived.

Despite all their life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene.