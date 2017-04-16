Road Work for the Week, April 15 – 21



For the week of Saturday, April 15, to Friday, April 21

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) EWA TO HONOKAI HALE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Ewa offramp (Exit 5A) and Laaloa Street on Sunday night, April 16, through Friday morning, April 21, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign work.

2) HONOKAI HALE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway/Farrington Highway in both directions between the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass and Kahe Point on Sunday night, April 16, through Friday morning, April 21, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

24-hour closure of the Piikoi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction beginning on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, for maintenance work and demonstration study.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on the Airport/Hickam AFB/Pearl Harbor offramp located in the vicinity of Middle Street on Monday night, April 17, through Wednesday morning, April 19, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for maintenance work.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the Keehi Interchange Nimitz Highway onramp for maintenance work.

Right lane closed on Monday night, April 17, through Wednesday morning, April 19, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly.

Two left lanes closed on Wednesday night, April 19, through Friday morning, April 21, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., nightly.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pali Highway Overpass and the Kapiolani Interchange on Sunday night, April 16, through Friday morning, April 21, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for road repairs. The Piikoi Street onramp, University Avenue onramp, and Waialae Avenue onramp will be closed one at a time after 10 p.m.

7) HONOLULU

Roving onramp and offramp closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of Honolulu International Airport on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Puuloa Road Underpass and the Kapiolani Boulevard Underpass on Wednesday, April 19, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for maintenance work.

9) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the H-1/H-2 Split on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

10) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pearl City/Waimalu Offramp (Exit 10) and the Moanalua Road onramp on Sunday night, April 16, through Friday morning, April 21, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

11) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of the Radford Drive Overpass, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder repairs.

Left lane closure in the eastbound direction on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21.

Shoulder closure in the westbound direction on Monday, April 17, through Wednesday, April 19.

12) WAIKELE

Shoulder closure on the Paiwa Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility repairs.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Harano Tunnel on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAENA POINT

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Keaau Homesteads Road and Kaena Point on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) MAILI

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Kaukama Road and Hakimo Road on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

3) NANAKULI

Shoulder closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Maaloa Street and Nanaikeola Street on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

4) NANAKULI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NANAKULI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

6) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kahualii Street and Kamehameha Highway Overpass on Saturday, April 15, for The Rail project.

Westbound lanes closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Eastbound lanes closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

7) WAIANAE TO MAKAHA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Ala Hema Street and Kili Drive on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— JOSEPH P. LEONG HIGHWAY —

1) HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Joseph P. Leong Highway in both directions on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the southbound direction between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for paving work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Haiku Road on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) NIU VALLEY

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Hawaii Loa Street and Halemaumau Street on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement restoration.

2) WAIMANALO

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between the Makai Pier and Flamingo Street on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAIMANALO

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between the Makai Pier and Bell Street on Wednesday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Saddle City Road and Kumuhau Street on Monday night April 17, through Friday morning, April 21, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for retaining wall work and shoulder pavement reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

5) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Kumuhau Street and Flamingo Street on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for retaining wall work and utility relocation. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard, for The Rail project.

Saturday night, April 15, through Sunday morning, April 16, and Monday night, April 17, through Friday morning, April 21, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 15, and Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

3) HALEIWA TO PUPUKEA

Alternating lane closure on the Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Pupukea Road on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for waterline work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Pali Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaaawa Valley Road and Johnson Road on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

8) PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

Alternating lane closure at various locations on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installations, utility work, pavement striping, and landscaping. Traffic will be contraflowed.

9) WAHIAWA TO HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Joseph P. Leong Highway on Monday, April 17, through Wednesday, April 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

10) WAHIAWA TO HALEIWA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kamananui Road and Joseph P. Leong Highway on Monday, April 17, through Thursday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE TO KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Likelike Highway between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway on Monday night, April 17, through Wednesday morning, April 19, for tunnel lighting work.

Monday night: Closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday night: Closure in the Honolulu-bound direction from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

2) KALIHI

Lane closures on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, for electrical and guardrail work.

One to two lanes closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

One lane closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, April 17, through Friday morning, April 21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

4) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and River Street on Sunday night, April 16, through Friday morning, April 21, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Maunkea Street and Kekaulike Street on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnel on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Coelho Way and Niolopa Place on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

3) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions at the Waokanaka Street intersection on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between School Street and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ROOSEVELT AVENUE —

1) KAPOLEI

Roving lane closure on Roosevelt Avenue in both directions between Geiger Road and Kamokila Boulevard on Wednesday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WAIALAE AVENUE —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Waialae Avenue in the westbound direction between Kilauea Avenue to Hunakai Street, for electrical maintenance work.

Tuesday night, April 18, through Wednesday morning, April 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Monday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Roving lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in both directions between Farrington Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, April 17, through Wednesday, April 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

—KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

1) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in both directions between Farrington Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, April 17, through Wednesday, April 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Roving lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and the Farrington Highway Underpass on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) EWA BEACH (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road on Monday night, April 17, through Friday morning, April 21, from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Kunia Road in the northbound direction between Lyman Road and Wilikina Drive on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— AIKI STREET —

1) WAIPAHU

Lane closure on Aiki Street in the northbound direction between Loaa Street and Kupuna Loop on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, April 14, through Friday, April 21, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Olomea Street in the eastbound direction between Waiakamilo Street and Palama Street on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street in the vicinity of Lagoon Drive on Monday night, April 17, through Friday morning, April 21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed, and there will be no parking on Ualena Street during the closure hours.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Temporary closures of the Overseas Terminal 2nd level departure roadway on Sunday night, April 16, through Friday morning, April 21, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for maintenance and repairs. The public will still be able to drop off departing passengers during these hours, but may need to access the curbside from the outer roadway. The traveling public should expect a slightly longer walking distance from the drop-off area to the airline ticketing counters.