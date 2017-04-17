Ask a Specialist: Colon Health

When we hear about the colon, it’s usually in regards to colon cancer screening. So what does the colon do, anyway? What are other diseases of the colon? And what can we do to keep our colons healthy? Learn more with Dr. Cheuk Hong, acute and general surgeon, at The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about colon health, join Dr. Cheuk Hong for a free Speaking of Health lecture at Queen’s – West O‘ahu called “Colon Health 101,” on Thursday, April 20, from 6 – 7 pm at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu. Find out about colon anatomy and function, types of disease, risk factors, colon cancer screening and treatment. To register, call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117.