Court document details Waikiki mother’s gruesome murder, dismemberment

The man suspected of killing of his mother, whose remains were found in Waikiki apartment last week, is expected to appear in court Monday.

In a complaint released on the same day, the details of the suspected murder are coming to light.

Yu Wei Gong, 26, was arrested Tuesday after police say he confessed to dispatchers on 911 and stated, “I killed my mom,” on April 11, according to the court document.

The complaint also detailed that he then explained to dispatchers that he killed her in September at their residence on Launiu Street, and that it was an accident because he did not want to go to school.

Officers then arrived to the apartment complex to investigate what Wei had explained on the phone, and discovered him outside the building bleeding from his left wrist. The police then proceeded into the unit and checked all the room within the home and when officers asked where his mother was, he uttered she was “in the fridge,” according to the complaint.

An officer then checked the freezer and found human remains, including two arms with hands and a decapitated head, in numerous plastic trash bags.

Wei was placed under arrest for second-degree murder with his bail set at $2 million.

The complaint also details how Wei explained to others when confronted about the whereabouts of his mother Liu Yun Gong. The document says he told the woman’s coworker that she was in China, then later said she was on a neighbor island and had left her phone at home.

A warrant for a search of Wei’s home was executed Wednesday, and that’s when investigators recovered evidence within seven plastic bags located in the kitchen freezer.

The remains were positively identified to the mother and the Medical Examiner’s Officer determined her cause of death was caused by injuries sustained from blunt force trauma to her head. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

