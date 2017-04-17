Farrington grad Fehoko decides to transfer to LSU from Texas Tech

After two very productive seasons at Texas Tech, Farrington graduate, 6’0″, 305lbs. Defensive Tackle Breiden Fehoko announced Monday that he will transfer to Louisiana State University.

“I want to thank every single coach that has reached out and provided me…opportunity as well as developed a relationship with me through this process,” he wrote in a message on Twitter. “Relationships like this last a lifetime. Not many individuals have this opportunity and I am fortunate enough to have it. With that being said I am blessed to say that I look forward to furthering my education and athletics at The Louisiana State University!”



Fehoko chose the Tigers over Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and Louisville.

Former University of Hawaii Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda is the DC for LSU under Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

Fehoko, the 2014 Cover2 Manti Te’o Award finalist for state defensive player of the year, started all 25 games eligible as a Red Raider including 13 as a true freshman in 2015. Fehoko recorded 19 tackles with four TFLs and one sack in ’15, and 19 tackles with 3.5 TFLs and one sack last season.

As an undergraduate transfer, Fehoko can use a red-shirt year to sit out the 2017 season per transfer rules, before resuming his career as a junior in 2018.