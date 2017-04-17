Henry Kapono’s upcoming events

He is a vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and composer who has won multiple honors and awards, including a Grammy nomination and 14 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

Now you can add another title to Henry Kapono. Kapono is helping manage artist Blayne Asing who won most promising artist at the Hokus last year and is up for single of the year this year. He is also one of the “Songs of C&K” concerts boys. Kapono says he is producing a show for Asing at the Blue Note on May 17 to celebrate Mele Mei and his Hoku nomination.

As for Kapono, besides his live shows in Waikiki, he’ll be featured in several events over the next couple of weeks including the Spam Jam on April 29, Ocean Aid on April 30 and a May Day in Waikiki on May 1.

You can following Henry Kapono on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram and new free phone app at Apple & Google Play Stores!