Kapolei High counselor pleads guilty for soliciting minor for prostitution

The Kapolei High School counselor indicted for soliciting a child for prostitution pled guilty today.

According to the prosecutor’s office, as part of the plea deal, 40-year-old Kendrick Padilla will be sentenced to 3 months in jail with credit for time served and five years probation.

Padilla was arrested and later indicted by a grand jury in May 2016.

Padilla must also register as a sex offender, go through sex offender treatment, and write an apology to the victim.

Padilla met the victim, who is a runaway, through an online ad.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27.

The Department of Education said Padilla has been with the school since 2009, and worked with 11th- and 12th-graders. He is currently on paid leave.

