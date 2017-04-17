Rainbow Wahine Hitchcock named Big West Pitcher of the Week

University of Hawai’i softball’s Brittany Hitchcock (Huntington Beach, Calif./Ocean View HS) earned her third career Big West Softball Pitcher of the Week honor after dealing a pair of complete-game shutouts in a home conference series against UC Riverside last week.

The right-handed junior yielded seven hits and zero walks over her 14.0 innings of work. Hitchcock also struck out 11 while holding the Highlanders to a .146 batting average. The two shutouts raised Hitchcock’s total to a career-high eight this season.

Hitchcock led the Rainbow Wahine to a 2-0 victory in game one of the series as she scattered four hits with four strikeouts. She did not allow a runner to reach third base for the sixth time this season, and she succeeded in not giving up a walk for the ninth time in an appearance this year.

With the series tied at 1-1, Hitchcock returned to the circle for the rubber game and she did not disappoint. She came through with a complete game, three-hit shutout. She sat down the first 12-straight Highlanders before giving up a single to start the fifth inning. Once again, Hitchcock denied any runner from reaching third base – the seventh time this year that had happened – and she did not allow a walk while striking out seven. In the 5-0 victory, she faced just 24 batters, three over the minimum.

Overall, Hitchcock improved to 16-7 on the year with a 1.73 ERA in 149.1 innings pitched. She has walked just 21 batters all season and struck out 133.

Hawai’i (25-15, 4-5 Big West) will return to California this week to take on Cal State Fullerton (23-18, 6-3 BWC) in a three-game conference series. The two teams will face off in a single game on Friday, April 21 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 2:00 p.m.