The March for Science Hawaii demonstrations

The March for Science is an international movement that began in Washington DC and now has more than 480 marches organized in all 50 states (4 in Hawaii!) 44 different countries. The key aims of the march are to demonstrate support for science. Asking for evidence-based decision making and freedom for scientists to communicate their findings, and promote sustained and increased funding for scientific research and support for science education at all levels. We want to build a local community of advocates.

The march is for everyone who values knowledge and tools generated by discovery and innovation. Anyone that flips a switch to have light at night, has benefited from a visit to their doctor, or uses TVs, cell phones. Everyone who appreciates clean water, clear air. And of course the keiki and all the kids at heart that are just curious about the world, and who benefit from, and contribute to, the collective knowledge gained from our diverse experiences.

The meeting in Honolulu is this coming Saturday April 22 on Bachman Lawn at the University of Hawaii Manoa. The rally will begin at 3 and the march will start at 4 p.m. Other march events are being held on neighbor islands in Hilo, Hawai’i, Kauai and Maui.

To find out more go to www.marchforsciencehawaii.com