Turtle recovering after being stabbed on Kauai

A green sea turtle stabbed on Kauai should make a full recovery.

State officials said the turtle is gaining back strength.

The incident happened on Thursday near Nawiliwili.

Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said a 39-year-old Kauai man was seen using a knife and large rock to strike the turtle, and tried to pry open the shell.

A witness reported the incident to Kauai police who called DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

The male was cited for take of endangered species §13-124-11(1).

Prohibited activities. (a) With respect to endangered and threatened species of wildlife except as provided in subsection (c) or as permitted by the department, no person shall or attempt to: (1) Take, possess, process, sell, offer for sale, or transport any such species, any young or egg, or the dead body or skin thereof within the State.

The turtle was turned over to the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources marine biologist for observation.

If the turtle continues to improve, DLNR will released it back to the ocean.