Where are the hot spots for car break-ins?



Experts say hiking spots are one of the go-to places for thieves looking to make a quick score at your expense.

Beach parks are another popular spot, so are shopping centers, and outside of townhouses and condos.

Crooks like to strike in places where you often let your guard down, and often times thieves target cars simply by looking inside.

“It’s an inconvenience when this happens to the car owner, but these thieves don’t look at it that way. For them it’s just a crime of opportunity,” Wendell Takata, Hawaii president of W. States Auto Theft Investigators, said.

Honolulu police said that since 2011, there have been more than 41-thousand car break-ins on Oahu. That amounts to about 20 a day.