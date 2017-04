A 51-year-old man has been charged with first degree assault in connection with an attack on an elderly woman in downtown Honolulu.

Police say it happened early Monday morning at a bus stop on Alakea and Hotel streets.

Steven Ho was arrested a short time later. His bail has been set at 50-thousand dollars.

Emergency officials say paramedics took an 80-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition with injuries to her face and head.