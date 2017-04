April 24th to 28th is Administration Professionals Week, a perfect time to say “Mahalo” to your support staff for the hard work they do all year long. The Willows is celebrating the week with a special lunch menu and fashion show. Keri Endo, Director of Catering at the Willows and Carla Kawakami from Iolani Sportswear give us a preview.

The Willows

Admin Appreciation Brunch

April 24 – 28, 11 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Cost: $27.95 per person

Call 952-9200 for reservations

www.willowshawaii.com