‘Bows to meet arch-rival BYU in MPSF Semifinals on Thursday in Long Beach

The fourth-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will look to avenge a pair of losses to Brigham Young during the regular season with a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament semifinal round match-up, Thursday, April 20 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. Match time is 5:00 p.m. PT (2:00 p.m. HT).

The third-seeded Rainbow Warriors (25-4) advanced to the semifinals after a straight-set win over Pepperdine in the quarterfinals at the Stan Sheriff Center last Saturday. The second-seeded Cougars (24-3) also won their quarterfinal match in straight sets over Stanford in Provo, Utah.

BYU swept the season series over Hawai’i last month at Smith Fieldhouse, snapping UH’s 15-match win streak with a pair of straight-set wins. The two wins extended the Cougars’ win streak over the Warriors in Provo to 15.

The teams last met in the MPSF Tournament back in 2013, a five-set win by the Cougars in the quarterfinal round at Smith Fieldhouse. Prior to that, was a 2003 semifinal round match-up in Malibu, Calif., also won by BYU. Hawai’i is 1-5 against the Cougars in the tournament with its only win in the 2001 semifinals in Provo. On a neutral court, BYU is 2-0 with wins in 1994 and ’03

UH holds a 1-4 record against the three semifinal teams including a pair of losses to top-seeded Long Beach State and win over fourth-seeded UC Irvine. LBSU and UCI will play in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. PT on Thursday. The two semifinal winners will meet for the championship, Saturday at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Match #30

What: MPSF Tournament Semifinals

Who: (3) Hawai’i (25-4, 14-4 MPSF) vs. (2) BYU (24-3, 16-2 MPSF)

When: Thursday, April 20, 2017

Time: 5:00 p.m. PT (2:00 p.m. HT)

Where: The Walter Pyramid; Long Beach, Calif.

Television Coverage: None

Radio Coverage: ESPN 1420AM will air the match live with Tiff Wells calling the action.

Streaming Video: FloVolleyball.tv (subscription fee required)

Audio Webcast: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: LongBeachState.com

Series History: BYU leads 40-19

UH-BYU In the Postseason: Hawai’i and BYU have met six times in postseason play, all during the MPSF Tournament, with the Cougars holding a 5-1 advantage. BYU has won all three match-ups in the quarterfinals (1994, ’97, 2013) and twice in the semifinals (1999, 2003). UH’s only win over the Cougars was in the 2001 semifinals in Provo. Overall, the teams have played 59 times with BYU holding a 40-19 advantage.