It’s a chance to enjoy chocolate, champagne and couture! And it’s all for a good cause. Aloha United Way is hosting its annual “Chocolate, Champagne and Couture for a Cause” next weekend. It supports women’s initiatives in the local community through Aloha United Way. Emily Mendez-Bryant with Aloha United Way, and Debbie Nakashima with Women United, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the event.

