Customer Alert: Board of Water Supply impersonators accessing homes

The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is warning the public that individuals are claiming to be BWS employees to gain access to the homes of customers.

In a recent incident, a Kaimuki family was contacted by two males requesting to check the water quality due to an alleged water main break.

Both men were wearing safety vests to appear official. However, were in non-BWS attire and did not possess the proper BWS credentials. Samples of official attire and vehicles are at the bottom of this post.

The two men are described as local and in their early 30s. One man is described as between five-foot ten and six-feet tall.

All BWS personnel involved in official activities will be properly credentialed: wearing official BWS attire with the BWS logo, driving BWS labeled vehicles, and carrying an official City and County of Honolulu badge, with the agency identified as the BWS.

BWS said that they don’t conduct leak detection on customer properties or inside residences. They also don’t schedule appointments outside regular business hours of 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

If you want to confirm the validity of an individual claiming to be a BWS employee, you can call BWS at 748-5000. BWS also says you can call the Honolulu Police Department at 9-1-1 if you are suspicious of an individual’s credentials

Customers may also call the BWS at 748-5041 to file an additional report.

Official BWS Attire

Consumers should be aware of what attire BWS employees wear while in the field.

Official BWS Vehicles

Consumers also should be aware of what BWS-labeled vehicles, which include sedans, SUVs, utility trucks, and construction equipment, look like. Here are sample photos. Please note the BWS label, logo and the vehicle’s license plate (BWS XXX).