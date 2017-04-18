Half-off admission to Honolulu Zoo to celebrate Earth Day



Admission to the Honolulu Zoo will be half-off on Earth Day for Hawaii residents (kamaaina). Adult admission will be just $4, $2 keiki ages 3 to 12, and free for kids under 2-years-old.

The Aloha ‘Aina Conservation Fund is hosting the Aloha ‘Aina Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The fund is comprised of the Honolulu Zoo, the Honolulu Zoo Society, and Service Systems Associates.

The event will feature educational booths with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife, Department of Agriculture, Bishop Museum, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other local conservation groups; ART + FLEA; Keeper Talks; Keiki Crafts; and live entertainment on the stage lawn.

For more information, visit www.honoluluzoo.org