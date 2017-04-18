Kolekole Gulch Park closed due to lead contamination

The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation closed Kolekole Gulch Park until further notice.

The Department of Transportation, Highways Division (HDOT) conducted an assessment of certain areas of the park and determined lead concentrations to be in excess of State Department of Health Environmental Action Levels.

HDOT is continuing to conduct further assessments of the park and is working with the state Department of Health to determine and conduct necessary remedial actions.

You cannot be exposed to lead by just touching contaminated soil. It has to be breathed in or ingested.

Excessive lead exposure can cause developmental delays, reduce brain function, and damage motor skills.