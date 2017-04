People come from all over the world to experience Hawaii. Our marine wildlife, in particular, is a big attraction. However, we need to remember that there are laws in place to protect marine animals from being accidently harmed. Adam Kurtz, a Protected Species Management Specialist with NOAA, has some tips on safe and responsible marine wildlife viewing.

