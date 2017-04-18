Song Crafting Bootcamp with Kimié Miner

It’s a bootcamp like no other, a chance for Hawaii’s youth to learn how to write a song from one of Hawaii’s best songwriters.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, singer and songwriter Kimie Miner joined us in studio to talk about her mentorship program. Miner just arrived home from Los Angeles on Sunday. She says her mentor growing up was Fiji and now she hopes to be a mentor for young aspiring artists.

Miner is hosting a singer/songwriter mentorship program for youth ages 13-22 on April 21 – 22 in Mo’ili’ili at Halau ‘Inana. The first day will consist of auditions of about 35 which will get narrowed down for the Saturday session. This is the first time she is hosting this workshop, but hopefully not the last! It’s free to participate.

There’s still time to register. To do so, go to: halauinana.com/kimie.