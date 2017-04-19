Eat Think and Drink

It’s a concept a quarterly series that our partners and teams up the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation, which launched in November 2016. Their hope with these events is to spark important conversations and, in the end, build a bigger community of conscious consumers.

Each series leaders are invited to join a panel where they can share their expertise and lead discussions that related to food issues in our state.

We then turn theory into practice by inviting local chefs to come in and create dishes that are related to the overall discussion and boast locally-sourced ingredients.

On April 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Modern Honolulu, they’ll be hosting the next event themed “School Lunch.” Throughout the night, they’ll explore the real opportunities and challenges facing Hawaii’s farm to school initiatives.

This series welcomes in Ann Cooper, a celebrated author and prominent national advocate for better school lunch programs, as our keynote speaker.

There will also be four other inspiring panelists will take the stage at “School Lunch” to talk about their experiences bringing fresh, locally-sourced foods to school cafeterias and the challenges they’ve faced. And afterward, guests will have a chance to see what a school lunch looks like in the eyes of four local chefs from Tiki’s Grill & Bar, Hula Grill Waikiki, THE MODERN HONOLULU and Eating House 1849 at Kapolei Commons

The team at Hula Grill Waikiki wanted to create a school lunch plate that was healthy, boasted flavors that kids love and could easily be recreated by cafeteria staff.

Each item is made of fresh produce and came from local farmers throughout the Islands.

For more information you can log onto onorevolution.com