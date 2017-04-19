Emergency Pensacola Street repairs prompts lane closures



Several lanes of Pensacola Street will be closed beginning Thursday between Kapiolani Boulevard and Waimanu Street for emergency repairs.

The closure will last for several months until temporary shoring is installed. A future project will be planned for a more permanent fix.

Drivers and bicyclists are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

The city says the lane closures are necessary due to the deteriorated condition of two parallel box culverts below the roadway that were constructed in 1971.

A recent inspection of the storm drain discovered areas of significant deterioration of the concrete top slab. Officials determined that immediate repairs are needed.

A single lane will remain open along the center of Pensacola St. Engineers determined that there is enough space for the lane between the two damaged box culverts.

However, buses and trucks will be prohibited from using the lane until the shoring is installed.

Bus routes heading to Ala Moana will be re-routed to avoid Pensacola and Waimanu sts., but the city says this will not affect the location of bus stops.

Steel plates will be installed where Pensacola St. crosses Kapiolani Blvd. and Waimanu St. to allow traffic to continue to use those cross streets. Steel plates will also be used to provide local access to businesses along the affected stretch of Pensacola.

The Department of Design and Construction is issuing an emergency procurement to initiate repairs.