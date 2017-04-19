Patton’s Hawaii Football Combine set for May 20th

For the second consecutive year, former University of Hawaii defensive back Kenny Patton will host the Hawaii Football Combine.

A chance for prep football players to increase their chances at being recruited across all collegiate levels, the combine will feature an electronically timed 40 yard dash, along with other performance stations as well as official height and weight.

Patton told KHON2 ahead of taking over the combine from the Pacific Island Athletic Alliance in 2016 that combines are a crucial part of prep athletes getting recognition and coming prepared will only work in the athlete’s advantage.

“I want the kids to come in prepared,” says Patton. “A lot of people think combines are for exposure, but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about showing how accurate and fast you are, and how legitimate you are as an athlete. So it’s about going in there with the right frame of mind and the right objective, it’s not once again, about exposure. It’s about showing how fast you are and if you’re not that fast, I’m going to need to work on that so I can be fast for next year.”

The event is scheduled for May 20th at the Saint Louis School football field.

For more information and registration visit PattonPerformance.com