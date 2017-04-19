Preview Honolulu’s upcoming bikeshare program at Jefferson Elementary

Bikeshare Hawaii will host a Biki Open House on Wednesday at Jefferson Elementary School from 6 to 7 p.m. to give the community a preview of the upcoming program.

It is free and open to the public.

Bikeshare Hawaii leadership will present updates regarding the launch of Biki.

.Representatives from Hawaii Bicycling League and the City and County’s Complete Streets Program also will be in attendance to answer any questions the public has on bicycling laws and safety, bike lanes and complete streets.

Attendees can then visit five themed stations to get more information:

Biki bike demo and pricing (see the Biki bike, learn about its unique features and pricing options available) Safety and education/how to use Biki (learn the laws and guidelines for bicyclists on the road from Hawaii Bicycling League, bike routes, and upcoming educational workshops that Bikeshare Hawaii and HBL will be offering) Station network and outreach (see a map of where the initial 100 stations will be situated in urban Honolulu and learn how the stations were selected) Biking infrastructure (representatives from the City and County’s Complete Streets Program will answer questions about the City’s plans on bike lanes and complete streets, and minimum grid goal) Community benefits (find out how bikeshare helps Hawaii meet its transportation energy goals, alleviate traffic congestion, improve public health and support local businesses)

Biki will launch this summer with 100 stations conveniently placed from Chinatown to Diamond Head, no further than a five-minute walk apart so that users won’t need to worry where to pick up or drop off one of the 1,000 bikes.