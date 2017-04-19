Search underway for three missing Waiawa Correctional Facility inmates

Hawaii State sheriffs and Honolulu police are on the search for three missing Waiawa Correctional Facility inmates who were reported missing from a headcount at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Authorities were immediately notified, but the details on how they escaped is under investigation.

The three inmates missing include:

Kekoa Aspera , 25 years old, 5'7", 150 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He is serving time for Burglary 1 and Theft 1. His parole hearing was scheduled for September 2017.

Brian Aquino, 31 years old, 5'9", 280 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He currently has a shaved head and is serving time for Burglary 1. His next parole hearing was scheduled for October 2017.

If you see them, call 911, or the State Sheriffs at 586-1352.

Waiawa Correctional Facility consists of dorm-style housing for minimum custody, sentenced male inmates. All inmates participate in education or substance abuse treatment programs.