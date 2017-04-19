Search underway for three missing Waiawa Correctional Facility inmates

By Published: Updated:
(left) Kamaka Villegas, (middle) Kekoa Aspera, (right) Brian Aquino
(left) Kamaka Villegas, (middle) Kekoa Aspera, (right) Brian Aquino

Hawaii State sheriffs and Honolulu police are on the search for three missing Waiawa Correctional Facility inmates who were reported missing from a headcount at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Authorities were immediately notified, but the details on how they escaped is under investigation.

The three inmates missing include:

  • Kamaka Villegas, 34 years old, 5’7”, 175 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.  Villegas has tattoos near his right eye and around his neck.  Villegas is serving time for Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3, Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia, Ownership/Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Robbery 2, Forgery 2, and Promoting Prison Contraband 2.  His parole hearing isn’t scheduled until April 2019.
  • Kekoa Aspera, 25 years old, 5’7”, 150 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He is serving time for Burglary 1 and Theft 1. His parole hearing was scheduled for September 2017.
  • Brian Aquino, 31 years old, 5’9”, 280 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He currently has a shaved head and is serving time for Burglary 1. His next parole hearing was scheduled for October 2017.

If you see them, call 911, or the State Sheriffs at 586-1352.

Waiawa Correctional Facility consists of dorm-style housing for minimum custody, sentenced male inmates.  All inmates participate in education or substance abuse treatment programs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s