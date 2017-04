We welcomed into the Wake Up 2Day studio Ryan Tsuji, who is a sideline reporter in the broadcast of Hawaii Men’s Volleyball. He broke down what we should expect as the Rainbows take on the much larger, more physical team.

Tsuji pointing out that we will be big underdogs. The numbers don’t stack up well for the Bows, just a month ago the Cougars took two straight matches from Hawaii And all-time Hawaii is 1-5 against the Cougars in postseason play, fist serve is set for 2pm Hawaii time.