Endurance challenge allows competitors to get ‘hands on’ new Kia Soul

By Published:

An endurance test is happening in Windward Mall.

Twenty people are holding onto brand-new Kia Souls with the hope of making it theirs.

It’s all part of Kia’s “Hands On Challenge,” where the person who can hold on to the car the longest gets to take it home.

It sounds straightforward, but as we found out, the rules aren’t easy.

“It’s going to be rigorous,” said Aloha Kia Windward manager Mark Price. “They have to have two feet flat on the ground, have to have one hand touching the car, can’t have any body parts, no clothes can touch the car. Can’t touch the person next to you, have to be smelling okay. You can’t outsmell someone else to get them out of it. Lot of rules and regulations.”

Probably one of the toughest rules in this whole contest is that you can’t use your phone. You can’t read, or write, or draw either.

Contestants do get a break, but it’s only 15 minutes long, and only once every three hours.

