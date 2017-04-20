Former ‘Bows golfers Sawada & Kua a swing back at 59th Mid-Pacific Open

Prepared with jackets, umbrellas and rain gloves, 208 of the state’s top amateurs and professionals teed it up for Round 1 of the 2017 MID-PACIFIC OPEN. Now in its 59th year, the MID-PACIFIC OPEN is the last remaining four-day Open tournament held in the islands.

With the constant rainfall and unsteady weather conditions, some players were unable to complete their last few holes. Play was suspended by the Tournament Committee at 6:46 PM today and the unfinished groups from Round #1 will resume play tomorrow morning at 7:00 AM. Tee times for Round #2 will remain unchanged and all player should be ready to play by their official tee time.

Hailing from Oregon, Professional Damien Telles sits on top of the leaderboard with an impressive 65 (-7) in Round 1. With five birdies, one eagle and no bogeys, Telles has a one stroke lead over Jared Sawada and 2016 Hawaii State Open Champion, TJ Kua.

In Championship flight, Tyler Ota shot 1-under par to finish at 71, holding on to a one shot lead over Zackary Kaneshiro from Mid Pacific Institute.

Shakil Ahmed, Rusy Santiago, and Rocky Reed are currently leading a competitive A-Flight division after shooting 79. Duane Miyashiro (79) is currently leading B-Flight, just two strokes ahead of Ron Komine Jr.

In the Senior Division, David Ishii, PGA fired a three under 69 and is two shots in front of Hilo’s Kevin Hayashi, PGA.

Tomorrow’s tee times will begin at 6:30 AM off the 1st and 10th tee. Spectators are welcome to follow the players and experience the beauty of Mid-Pacific Country Club. Following the completion of Round #2 the field will be cut by approximately 50% plus ties.

The Tournament Committee is proud to announce its partnership with the PGA of America – Aloha Section to brand the MID-PACIFIC OPEN as an OFFICIAL EVENT Aloha Section PGA. The MID-PACIFIC OPEN is the now the second event in Hawaii to be awarded this designation, which exemplifies the highest standards of competition for players. It also recognizes the members of Mid-Pacific Country Club, all of whom have served loyally and well for the successful accomplishments the players have enjoyed for many years.

Scores for this year’s MID-PACIFIC OPEN are being posted LIVE in real-time, to follow the action online, visit the Aloha Section PGA website www.aspga.com

About Mid-Pacific Country Club: Established in 1926, Mid-Pacific Country Club is a private club nestled in the world-renowned community of Lanikai on Oahu’s picturesque windward side. The first class golf course has hosted some of the world’s finest golfers, prestigious golf tournaments and U.S. Presidents. The Club also offers versatile venues for members to entertain their family and guests as well as a variety of dining options. With spectacular views of the Ko’olau Mountains, the crystal blue ocean and the iconic Mokulua Islands, Mid-Pacific Country Club is the perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

About the Aloha Section PGA: The Aloha Section PGA was established in 1976, and today is comprised of over 230 golf Professionals working at over 90 facilities within the Section. The mission of the Aloha Section (ASPGA) is that Purpose of the PGA of America, to promote the enjoyment and involvement in the game of golf and to contribute to its growth by providing services to golf professionals and the golf industry. The ASPGA provides competitive playing opportunities, educational seminars, and growth of the game initiatives, within the state of Hawaii.